EU proposes Visa Restrictions for Iraq
2021/08/25 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The European Commission has proposed to the Council to adopt temporary restrictive measures on short-stay visas for visa applicants who are nationals of Iraq, Bangladesh and The Gambia.

Under the revised Visa Code in force since February 2020, the EU's short-stay visa policy is linked to cooperation with partner countries on readmitting […]

