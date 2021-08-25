EU proposes Visa Restrictions for Iraq

2021/08/25 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The European Commission has proposed to the Council to adopt temporary restrictive measures on short-stay visas for visa applicants who are nationals of Iraq, Bangladesh and The Gambia.Under the revised Visa Code in force since February 2020, the EU's short-stay visa policy is linked to cooperation with partner countries on readmitting […]

