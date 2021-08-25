NIC may Compensate Investors who suffered due to ISIS Terrorism

2021/08/25 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Chairwoman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Suha Daoud Najjar, has confirmed that the NIC is studying compensating investors who are still continuing their investment projects despite suspension for four years due to ISIS terrorist gangs.She indicated that the study includes submitting a proposal to the Council of Ministers and […]

