Amir-Abdollahian to head Iranian delegation at Baghdad Summit

2021/08/27 | 18:52 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Saeed Khatibzadeh Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Fri.revealed that a delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be headed by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to attend the Regional Summit in Iraq.

Baghdad Regional Summit will be held on Sat.



Aug.



28 and representatives from countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Jordan, Turkey and Egypt have been invited to attend the Summit.

It should be noted that Iraq has officially invited Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Summit. Representatives from France, United States, Russia and Japan will also take part in the Summit.

Attendance of French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Khalid Al-Hamed Al-Sabah have been confirmed at this Summit.

