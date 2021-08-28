Iraqi PM: Baghdad conf. embodies Iraq' s vision in establishing ties worldwide

2021/08/28 | 05:34 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said Thursday that the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, scheduled to be held next Saturday, embodies his country's vision of the need to establish the best relations with countries of the region.During Al-Kadhimi's reception today for several Arab and foreign media delegations for the Baghdad Conference, he said that Iraq could create a bridge for communication and cooperation with countries.He believed that there are many challenges that the region suffers from, and everyone should cooperate in solving them, moving towards creating economic and social integration among countries.He expressed his aspiration to support Iraq's historic role in establishing peace.Next Saturday, Iraq will host the Baghdad Conference, in the presence of leaders from several neighboring countries, and France, which aims, according to Iraqi officials, to create partnerships and economic integration among countries of the region in a way that contributes to resolving the political crises in them.



