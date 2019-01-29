VIDEO: Basra students take exam in flooded classroom, use bulldozers to get to school

2019/01/29 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBL (Kurdistan 24) – Students in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Tuesday were forced to take their mid-term exams in flooded classrooms as heavy rains continue to affect the country.
Over the past two days, many regions in Iraq have witnessed torrential rainfall that has led to floods, causing heavy traffic in some cities and, at times, a complete shut-down of roads linking provinces. Reports have yet to indicate any casualties.
One teacher in the southeast of Basra recorded the condition her classroom was in, posting the video of the school, located in the “Hai al-Askari” neighborhood, online.
“This is the situation,” she lamented, pointing her camera at the children in the class, “there is water at their feet.”
Flooding is a common issue in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, caused in large part by outdated or inadequate infrastructure, including inefficient or poorly-maintained urban rainwater management and sewage systems.
Other social media videos showed a bulldozer transporting students in its blade after roads flooded in several Iraqi cities.
Provincial authorities from various parts of the country have recognized the severity of the situation and declared Tuesday to be a public holiday.
Iraqi social media users posted videos on Facebook showing elementary school pupils taking their exams in a flooded classroom.
In a school in Babil province, exams were postponed because of floodwater, social media users claimed.
Editing by Nadia Riva
Over the past two days, many regions in Iraq have witnessed torrential rainfall that has led to floods, causing heavy traffic in some cities and, at times, a complete shut-down of roads linking provinces. Reports have yet to indicate any casualties.
One teacher in the southeast of Basra recorded the condition her classroom was in, posting the video of the school, located in the “Hai al-Askari” neighborhood, online.
“This is the situation,” she lamented, pointing her camera at the children in the class, “there is water at their feet.”
Flooding is a common issue in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, caused in large part by outdated or inadequate infrastructure, including inefficient or poorly-maintained urban rainwater management and sewage systems.
Other social media videos showed a bulldozer transporting students in its blade after roads flooded in several Iraqi cities.
Provincial authorities from various parts of the country have recognized the severity of the situation and declared Tuesday to be a public holiday.
Iraqi social media users posted videos on Facebook showing elementary school pupils taking their exams in a flooded classroom.
In a school in Babil province, exams were postponed because of floodwater, social media users claimed.
Editing by Nadia Riva