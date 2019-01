PM to solely choose ministerial candidates if dispute continues: MP

2019/01/29 | 15:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Wataniya (National) Coalition MP Raad al-Dahlaki referredto the insistence of some political parties to nominate Faleh al-Fayadh for theInterior Ministry in Adil Abdul Mahdi's government, considering it as one ofthe main "obstacles" in the cabinet formation.Abdul Mahdi will have to overcome the dispute between politicalblocs in case it continues, and to introduce independent candidates for thevacant ministries, who he will choose by himself.Dahlaki called on political parties to end their disputesduring the current parliament recess, and to settle on candidates for the securityministries.The National Coalition nominated a number of people totake over the Ministry of Defense, while candidates for the portfolios ofjustice and education ministries have been settled on, Dahlaki said.