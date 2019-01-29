عربي | كوردى
PM to solely choose ministerial candidates if dispute continues: MP
2019/01/29 | 15:10
Wataniya (National) Coalition MP Raad al-Dahlaki referred

to the insistence of some political parties to nominate Faleh al-Fayadh for the

Interior Ministry in Adil Abdul Mahdi's government, considering it as one of

the main "obstacles" in the cabinet formation.Abdul Mahdi will have to overcome the dispute between political

blocs in case it continues, and to introduce independent candidates for the

vacant ministries, who he will choose by himself.Dahlaki called on political parties to end their disputes

during the current parliament recess, and to settle on candidates for the security

ministries.The National Coalition nominated a number of people to

take over the Ministry of Defense, while candidates for the portfolios of

justice and education ministries have been settled on, Dahlaki said.

