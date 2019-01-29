PM to solely choose ministerial candidates if dispute continues: MP

2019/01/29 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Wataniya (National) Coalition MP Raad al-Dahlaki referred
to the insistence of some political parties to nominate Faleh al-Fayadh for the
Interior Ministry in Adil Abdul Mahdi's government, considering it as one of
the main "obstacles" in the cabinet formation.Abdul Mahdi will have to overcome the dispute between political
blocs in case it continues, and to introduce independent candidates for the
vacant ministries, who he will choose by himself.Dahlaki called on political parties to end their disputes
during the current parliament recess, and to settle on candidates for the security
ministries.The National Coalition nominated a number of people to
take over the Ministry of Defense, while candidates for the portfolios of
justice and education ministries have been settled on, Dahlaki said.
