MERIT Announces ATS/ERS 2019 Update to CompleClinical Software

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a global specialty CRO focusing on ophthalmic and respiratory clinical trial endpoint services, today announced the release of CompleClinical® 2.10.



This new release of their flagship spirometry acquisition and interpretation software provides full compliance with the spirometry standards issued by the American Thoracic Society/European Respiratory Society (ATS/ERS) in 2019.“This is a major milestone in the development of CompleClinical,” said Yijun Huang, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT.



“CompleClinical was designed from its inception to seamlessly capture and review spirometry data, and we are pleased to offer our sponsors and partners this important update.”ATS/ERS STANDARDIZATION OF SPIROMETRY 2019 UPDATEThe update describes technical standards for conducting spirometry, the most common pulmonary function or breathing test, and one of the most important respiratory clinical trial endpoints.



The ATS/ERS standards represent a vital means of increasing the repeatability and reproducibility of spirometry data, thereby improving the reliability of clinical trial data regarding lung function.



The 2019 update reflects instrument, computation, and quality assurance improvements in the field of spirometry since 2005, the time of the last update.



In addition, the standards address enhancements to the user experience.ABOUT COMPLECLINICALMERIT’s innovative software application, CompleClinical, provides streamlined data acquisition and grading of spirometry data for respiratory clinical trials.



CompleClinical features a centralized data system, with customizable workflows and audit trail tracking, and is HIPAA and 21 CFR Part 11 compliant.



CompleClinical elevates efficiency and accuracy in the collection and review of respiratory clinical trial data.ABOUT MERITMERIT is an innovative, global specialty CRO focusing on clinical trial endpoint services in the respiratory and ophthalmology disciplines.



MERIT expertly navigates complex clinical trial projects through exceptional services, unique technology, and deep scientific expertise.



Our respiratory services include standardized collection and consistent interpretation of spirometry data along with personalized service to ensure accurate, actionable outcomes.



Our ophthalmology team has extensive knowledge and experience in managing and evaluating images, especially with ocular diseases affecting the retina.MERIT’s headquarters are in Madison, WI, with additional subsidiary offices near Iowa City, IA, and in China.



We conduct studies across the globe with experience managing clinical trials in 55 countries.https://www.meritcro.com/

Stacy SandersonMERIT+1 608-284-8810email us here

