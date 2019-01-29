KRG office in Belgium attacked, Kurdistan flag removed

2019/01/29 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — The Kurdistan Regional Government Representation Office in Belgium came under attack on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
Delavar Ajgeiy, the KRG representative in Brussels, told Rudaw of the incident. He said the Flag of Kurdistan was removed.A video indicates that the attackers were Kurdish.
The KRG office in Belgium is expected to release a statement on Tuesday.
The office in Brussels serves as the KRG mission to the European Union.This is a developing story... Update: 3:23 p.m.
