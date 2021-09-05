Iraq's Latest Corruption Convictions ...

2021/09/05 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi courts have recently sentenced several people regarding corruption in office: The Central Criminal Court has issued two judgments six years in prison against Bahaa Alaa Abd and Ali Saleh Hadi, due to the offense of interference of the first person to appoint the second in the position of Director General of […]

