The Last of the Civil Rights Lions, Dr. Clarence B. Jones, Commemorates his First NFT Auction Series

2021/09/05 | 22:16 - Source: Iraq News

I’ll tell them that collecting a piece of the past while investing in a better future – a better world – for everyone, is something that would’ve made Dr.



King very proud of them.”

— Dr.



Charles B.



Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.



endures, and has now been produced as a collective NFT series by King’s lawyer, advisor, draft speechwriter memorializing the March on Washington and friend, Clarence B.



Jones.



The first auction of Jones’ NFT series, is live now at OpenSea as of August 28th, the March’s 58th anniversary, as the first piece in Jones’ Last Civil Rights Lion’s Collection.You can forgive yourself if you’ve never heard of Clarence B.



Jones.



Though he helped to draft the “I Have a Dream” speech for the 1963 March on Washington; he negotiated in the hellscape of Cellblock D during the infamous Attica Prison Riot (which has its 50th anniversary next week).



As Dr.



Martin Luther King, Jr.’s personal attorney, draft speechwriter, and confidant, he worked in the shadows and made it his mission to stay out of the spotlight.But now, as he approaches his ninety-first birthday, Dr.



Jones is going public.



“People refer to me as the last of the Civil Rights ‘lions,’” he says.



“And it’s the responsibility of the lion to tell his story.



Otherwise, the hunters get all the credit.” To get his story out, he’s embracing new technology to reach and teach new groups of people around the world.“Don’t let ninety fool you,” says Stuart Connelly, Dr.



Jones’ writing and producing partner.



“Dr.



Jones isn’t exactly slowing down.



His interest in NFTs is just the latest example of his lifelong ability to stay on the cutting edge to help spread Martin Luther King’s message.”Jones, who still teaches at the University of San Francisco, agrees.



“When I was born in 1931, less than half the houses had a phone; TV was science fiction.



I’ve been lucky to live through technological advances and I embrace the clever ones early.



I’ve been on all sorts of frontiers; cryptocurrency is clearly the financial instrument of tomorrow, just as NFTs are the new frontier for collectors of all kinds.”In addition to ownership of the stylish piece, which features the original copyright certificate for the “I Have a Dream” speech filed for Dr.



King by Dr.



Jones, the winning bidder will also unlock an exclusive meeting with Dr.



Clarence B.



Jones.



“I look forward to congratulating the winner,” Jones says.



“I’ll tell them that collecting a piece of the past while investing in a better future – a better world – for everyone, is something that would’ve made Dr.



King very proud of them.”He says that while books are certainly a traditional way to tell the Civil Rights Struggle – Jones has written three with a new autobiography, Last of the Lions, on its way next year – but more and more, Jones has found that people truly “lean into” his message when they themselves have something on the line “It’s a new world of intense interaction,” he says.



“Following collectibles, bidding on, chasing and amassing a unique collection, this ‘gamification’ is a powerful medium.”XXXXXXXAbout Dr.



Clarence B.



JonesDr.



Clarence B.



Jones is one of the last living lions of the USA’s Civil Rights Movement.



As Martin Luther King Jr.’s aide-de-camp, he was there at every pivotal movement in the struggle for freedom.



Dr.



Jones is now using the power of the NFT marketplace to share his experience as well as of Dr.



King’s – and others’ – legacies.For the released photos, please download from the link at: https://bit.ly/3gEErmGFor the auction details, please refers to the OpenSea link at: https://bit.ly/3DzbmTEMedia enquiryMs.



Jo, Wai-Yee Chan | Email: wyc@entechchain.oi

Helen Perry, Press SecretaryTHR33LAND ENTERPRISES+1 404-665-3467email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

September 03, 2021, 23:40 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Politics, U.S.



Politics, World & Regional ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release