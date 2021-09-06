SMi’s Aseptic Processing Conference Co-Chairs from F Ziel GmbH and SKAN AG invite attendees to join the virtual event

2021/09/06 | 14:52 - Source: Iraq News

SMi Group reports: Conference co-chairs invite aseptic processing experts to join the virtual Aseptic Processing Conference in two weeks

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industry is ever changing and with the advent of innovative therapeutics taking hold, regulators and industry leaders are prompted to take proactive approaches to get treatments to patients faster.With only two weeks to go and the conference will take place on Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st September 2021 as a virtual conference with online access only.



The conference co-chairs James Drinkwater from PHSS and F Ziel GmbH and Richard Denk from SKAN AG cordially invite attendees to join the Aseptic Processing Conference and explore novel tools and technologies pushing innovation in the world of aseptic processing and sterile manufacturing.Interested parties can register via http://ww.asepticprocessing.co.uk/EINPR6A snippet from the conference co-chairman’s invitation letter includes:‘The Aseptic Processing Conference will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines of the field.



Our packed agenda will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into new industry developments and operational techniques, as well as innovations in the manufacture of ATMPs, and insight into the future of regulation.’‘Attending the event will provide the delegate a chance to’:• Discuss the revisions and the impact of Annex 1 on aseptic manufacturing• Listen to a field report on the implementation of a global contamination control program• Explore the applications of rapid micro methods in the manufacture of sterile products• Discover a Risk Based Approach to Cleaning and Disinfection• Novel Technologies including Future Robotics for aseptic operations• Innovations in CLEAN to prevent Cross Contamination• Delve into case studies of competence in global aseptic manufacturing• Uncover the journey of Isolation Technology in a large Biotech pharmaceutical plantThe conference brochure with the tw-day agenda and expert speaker line-up is available to download from the website http://ww.asepticprocessing.co.uk/EINPR6The conference is sponsored by 3P innovation, Innerspace, Solo Containment and STERISFor tailored sponsorship and branding packages contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing on +44 (0)20 7827 6162 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s Aseptic Processing ConferenceLondon, UKConference: 20th – 21st September 2021Workshop day: 22nd September 2021LinkedIn & Twitter: #SMiAseptichttp://ww.asepticprocessing.co.uk/EINPR6About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities.



We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries.



We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network.



More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Mrs Simi SapalSMi Group+442078276000 ext.email us here

