OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Kirkuk Governorate, Iraq

2021/09/07 | 07:14 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Jeddah, Sep.



06, 2021, SPA -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a site belonging to the Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk Governorate, resulting in the death and injury of a number of police officers.The OIC renewed its firm position on condemning terrorism in all its forms, stressing the need to support the efforts of Iraq in combating terrorism, violence and extremism.Secretary-General of the OIC Dr.



Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen expressed condolences to families of the victims, as well as the government and people of Iraq, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.--SPA20:03 LOCAL TIME 17:03 GMT0024

MENAFN06092021000078011016ID1102749307

Legal Disclaimer:MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind.



We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.



If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.