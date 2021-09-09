Khor Mor gets $250m Financing from DFC

2021/09/09 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Pearl Petroleum, the consortium led by Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum of the UAE, has signed a $250 million financing agreement with the U.S.International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to support the gas expansion works currently under way at the Khor Mor gas plant in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).DFC is the development […]

