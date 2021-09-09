Iraq: Operation leaves 4 IS rebels dead in Kirkuk

2021/09/09 | 04:42 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN) A security official stated that on Tuesday, Sep.



7 Iraqi security forces killed four rebels of the extremist Islamic State (IS) outfit in a drive in the Iraqi northern province of Kirkuk.Ali al-Fraiji, commander of Kirkuk Operations Command, noted in a report that a joint force from the Iraqi army and Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) killed the rebels close to the town of Altun Kupri, around 40 km north of the namesake provincial capital Kirkuk.The drive followed a fatal IS assault on a federal police outpost south of the city of Kirkuk, around 250 km north of the capital, leaving 13 security members dead and injuring another six.During the last few months, IS rebels have increased assaults on Iraqi security forces in the province formerly ruled by the rebels, leaving scores of losses.

