UNDP, Toyota to support Sustainable Development in Iraq

2021/09/10 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNDP partners with Toyota to support youth employment and sustainable development in Iraq A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed today between Toyota and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq to support youth employment and advance the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The three-year MoU focuses on supporting vulnerable communities […]

