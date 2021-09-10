Iran Launches Artillery, Drone Attacks On Terrorist Bases In Northern Iraq

2021/09/10 | 14:18 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Sept 10 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), launched artillery and drone strikes on terrorist bases in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, semi-official daily, Hamshahri, reported yesterday.

The attack was conducted on Wednesday by the IRGC Air Force’s missile and drone units.



Dozens of militants were killed or injured in the operation, according to an IRGC communique, quoted by Hamshahri.

The communique points to clashes committed by terrorist groups in recent months, in border areas, as the reason for the attack.

IRGC Ground Force Commander, Mohammad Pakpour, said on Monday that, terrorist groups have been using Iraq as a platform, to stage attacks on Iran, and vowed a “rigid and harsh response” to such actions.

On Aug 10, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), urged the visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, to expel “anti-Iran armed terrorist groups” in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

The western border areas of Iran have been the scene of clashes between armed militant groups and Iranian security forces for years.– NNN-IRNA

