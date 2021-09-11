Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) holds First Meeting

2021/09/11 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The recently-created Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) has held its first meeting in Baghdad.Among the items discussed were the five-year plan for the oil exploration sector, and what were described as "interim and future production and export plans", in coordination with the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).(Source: Ministry of Oil)

