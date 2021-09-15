Agreement to Support Women in Qadisiyah

2021/09/15 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNFPA and Qadisiyah Governorate signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday to scale up the support to girls and women in the governorate.The agreement signed by Dr Rita Columbia, UNFPA Representative, and Mr Zuhair Ali Al-Shaalan, the Governor of Qadisiyah will ensure that women and girls have access to protection and proper services to respond […]

