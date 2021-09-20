Iraq launches record gas investment project in southern oilfields

2021/09/20 | 02:32 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Iraq has launched a gas investment project in its southern Nasiriya and Gharraf oilfields in an endeavor that is expected to generate a record 200 million cubic feet of gas, the oil ministry said on Sunday.Such projects, including the collaborative deal between state-run South Gas Company and US firm Baker Hughes, aim to ramp up gas production to meet local energy demand, said Oil Minister Ihsan Abduljabbar, adding that similar deals have been sealed with other global companies.Baker Hughes will employ the most "cutting-edge" technology with the goal of producing 200 million cubic feet of gas, the company's chief Lorenzo Simonelli said, hailing the project as a milestone in Iraq.The project will boost local gas production, which in turn, will have positive ripple effects across the national economy, according to South Gas chief Hamza Abdulbaqi.



