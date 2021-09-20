2021/09/20 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq and Saudi Arabia agreed to work together to help streamline the flow of goods between the two countries.Meeting at the recently-reopened border post of Arar, officials from both sides agreed to implement more efficient electronic clearance systems to reduce delays.They will also upgrade the road connections leading to Arar.[…]

read more Iraq, Saudi Arabia to Streamline Border Trade first appeared on Iraq Business News.