UK announces new aid package to help Iraq rebuild infrastructure, boost economy

2019/01/29 | 17:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom’s assistance will help rebuild hospitals, schools, and other vital infrastructure, and encourage Iraqis displaced by conflict over the past few years to return home and restart their lives, UK Minister of State for the Middle East Alistair Burt announced on Tuesday.
According to a statement by the Department for International Development, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, the funds will support innovative approaches and provide technical assistance to the Iraqi government as it reconstructs areas affected by conflict, including the rebuilding of houses, schools, hospitals, factories, and roads.
The new aid package will provide opportunities to utilize the UK and international expertise to help Baghdad carry out vital reforms that will make the country more business friendly, the statement noted.
The £32.9 million (US $43.3 million) aid will also “help unlock Iraq’s economic potential, generate jobs, boost potential for enhanced future trade with the UK and other international partners and lay the ground-work for long-term peace and stability following the conflict with” the Islamic State, it added.
“The UK is a strong partner and friend of Iraq,” Burt said. “We share a range of mutual and growing priorities which include security, development, foreign policy, and trade.”
“The UK remains committed to supporting Iraq to develop along non-sectarian lines, and we are particularly concerned about the rights and freedoms afforded to Christians and other minority faith groups.”
Since 2014, the UK has provided £252.5 million ($332.4 million) in humanitarian support and over £110 million ($144.8 million) in stabilization funds to the people of Iraq.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
