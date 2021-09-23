African Brain Bank is Celebrating the Reunification of Africans and African Americans Through S.T.E.M.

2021/09/23 | 10:24 - Source: Iraq News

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa’s Brain Bank will present their 2nd Annual Summit and Charity Event taking place online via Zoom on October 2, 2021, and featuring Event Chair Dr.



Michael V.



Roberts Sr.



and Keynote Speaker Dr.



George C.



Fraser.Africa’s Brain Bank is proud to bring their 2nd Annual Summit and Charity event directly to your homes through an online video conference VIA zoom for the 2nd year in a row.



The Annual Summit and Charity event will raise funds in order to take Africa from its current state and make it an economic international powerhouse.



Every donation directly contributes to lifting Africa up.Admission is free of charge, and you can access the zoom by going to https://uso2web.zoom.us/j/84837285070.



When prompted, enter meeting ID 848 3728 5070 and enter passcode 72271.



This will give you full access to the event, where you can watch live as Dr.



George C.



Fraser highlights the dire need to revitalize Africa for Africans.“Due to a severe lack of fundamental opportunities…too many of our young people in Africa are forced to believe they have no choice but to leave the continent to supposedly greener pastures abroad.



Together, we can reverse this trend, help Africa keep her homegrown talent at home, and finally end Africa’s Brain Drain by banking Africa’s Brain Power, Brain Capacity in a repository called Africa’s Brain Bank and making it accessible and available to all people of African descent,” -Rev Pam Foumung, Founder.A key priority of ABB is the promotion of educational attainment by African and African Diaspora Children, with emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).



In particular, a major activity of ABB is to promote the education of African Girls in STEM.



Africa’s Brain Bank seeks to put an end to Africa's brain drain by developing a repository of Africa's intellectual capital and collaborating with Africans across the globe to develop and serve Africa and Africans.

Helen PerryTHR33LAND ENTERPRISES+1 404-665-3467hp@thr33land.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

September 23, 2021, 00:10 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release