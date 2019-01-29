Talks between US, Iraqi Sunnis confuse pro-Iran militias

2019/01/29 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Several news reported ongoing communication between the US
and Sunni groups in Iraq aiming to confuse Iraqi Shiite armed militias loyal
to Iran, especially after local media broadcast videos and pictures showing US
military vehicles roaming around Baghdad and the Sunni provinces.Iraqis are circulating on social media news reporting that
US forces launched operations targeting Shiite armed factions in the territory,
as part of the US intention to end Iranian influence in Iraq by targeting
militias loyal to Tehran, the report said."Some of the reports circulated by the
Iraqis are correct, such as bombings targeting the headquarters of the
militias, as well as US presence and military activity in the Sunni provinces
of the year," reports quoted National Axis Alliance MP Zafir al-Ani as
saying.What is happening is part of the American-Iranian
conflict, Ani said. "In [the past], we saw parades of militias in the
streets, which raised posters of Khamenei, Khomeini and Soleimani, but now these
[parades] are almost over, and these militias [now] move with panic and
carefulness," Ani stated.Ani added that political forces close to Iran are
clearly "confused towards the next days and what the future holds."He stressed that the Americans currently have
intensive meetings with a number of local leaders in the Sunni provinces.Ani did not, however, hide his concern about the
possibility of involving the Sunni community in the American-Iranian conflict,
pointing out that the Iranians have worked during the previous period to attract
some of the sheikhs and figures in the Sunni community through temptations.As for the changing position of the Sunni community
towards the United States, Ani said that some Iraqis say that "the
Americans in the days of occupation came by force, but now come at our request,
because Iran occupies the country and can only be eliminated by the American
presence."Observers confirmed that Iraq is on the verge of
dramatic change over the next few months. It seems that a US decision at the
highest level will be issued to change the overall situation in Iraq.US, Iran Presence in IraqEarlier in January, Iraqi research Abdul Qadir
al-Nayel said that the US presence in Iraq aims at curbing Iranian influence,
adding that Iran has military bases inside the Iraqi territory.Iran uses Iraq's international road to supply the
militias in Syria, which provides clear evidence of the strong Iranian
influence in Iraq.US
officials said earlier that about 5,000 troops are in bases inside Iraq. The
White House said that the US military presence is about curbing Iran's influence
and fighting ISIS.A
poll conducted by The Baghdad Post earlier indicated that a seemingly wide
majority of Iraqis favor the existence of US troops in the Iraqi
territory to continue their fight against terrorism.
and Sunni groups in Iraq aiming to confuse Iraqi Shiite armed militias loyal
to Iran, especially after local media broadcast videos and pictures showing US
military vehicles roaming around Baghdad and the Sunni provinces.Iraqis are circulating on social media news reporting that
US forces launched operations targeting Shiite armed factions in the territory,
as part of the US intention to end Iranian influence in Iraq by targeting
militias loyal to Tehran, the report said."Some of the reports circulated by the
Iraqis are correct, such as bombings targeting the headquarters of the
militias, as well as US presence and military activity in the Sunni provinces
of the year," reports quoted National Axis Alliance MP Zafir al-Ani as
saying.What is happening is part of the American-Iranian
conflict, Ani said. "In [the past], we saw parades of militias in the
streets, which raised posters of Khamenei, Khomeini and Soleimani, but now these
[parades] are almost over, and these militias [now] move with panic and
carefulness," Ani stated.Ani added that political forces close to Iran are
clearly "confused towards the next days and what the future holds."He stressed that the Americans currently have
intensive meetings with a number of local leaders in the Sunni provinces.Ani did not, however, hide his concern about the
possibility of involving the Sunni community in the American-Iranian conflict,
pointing out that the Iranians have worked during the previous period to attract
some of the sheikhs and figures in the Sunni community through temptations.As for the changing position of the Sunni community
towards the United States, Ani said that some Iraqis say that "the
Americans in the days of occupation came by force, but now come at our request,
because Iran occupies the country and can only be eliminated by the American
presence."Observers confirmed that Iraq is on the verge of
dramatic change over the next few months. It seems that a US decision at the
highest level will be issued to change the overall situation in Iraq.US, Iran Presence in IraqEarlier in January, Iraqi research Abdul Qadir
al-Nayel said that the US presence in Iraq aims at curbing Iranian influence,
adding that Iran has military bases inside the Iraqi territory.Iran uses Iraq's international road to supply the
militias in Syria, which provides clear evidence of the strong Iranian
influence in Iraq.US
officials said earlier that about 5,000 troops are in bases inside Iraq. The
White House said that the US military presence is about curbing Iran's influence
and fighting ISIS.A
poll conducted by The Baghdad Post earlier indicated that a seemingly wide
majority of Iraqis favor the existence of US troops in the Iraqi
territory to continue their fight against terrorism.