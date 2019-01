Talks between US, Iraqi Sunnis confuse pro-Iran militias

2019/01/29 | 18:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Several news reported ongoing communication between the USand Sunni groups in Iraq aiming to confuse Iraqi Shiite armed militias loyalto Iran, especially after local media broadcast videos and pictures showing USmilitary vehicles roaming around Baghdad and the Sunni provinces.Iraqis are circulating on social media news reporting thatUS forces launched operations targeting Shiite armed factions in the territory,as part of the US intention to end Iranian influence in Iraq by targetingmilitias loyal to Tehran, the report said."Some of the reports circulated by theIraqis are correct, such as bombings targeting the headquarters of themilitias, as well as US presence and military activity in the Sunni provincesof the year," reports quoted National Axis Alliance MP Zafir al-Ani assaying.What is happening is part of the American-Iranianconflict, Ani said. "In [the past], we saw parades of militias in thestreets, which raised posters of Khamenei, Khomeini and Soleimani, but now these[parades] are almost over, and these militias [now] move with panic andcarefulness," Ani stated.Ani added that political forces close to Iran areclearly "confused towards the next days and what the future holds."He stressed that the Americans currently haveintensive meetings with a number of local leaders in the Sunni provinces.Ani did not, however, hide his concern about thepossibility of involving the Sunni community in the American-Iranian conflict,pointing out that the Iranians have worked during the previous period to attractsome of the sheikhs and figures in the Sunni community through temptations.As for the changing position of the Sunni communitytowards the United States, Ani said that some Iraqis say that "theAmericans in the days of occupation came by force, but now come at our request,because Iran occupies the country and can only be eliminated by the Americanpresence."Observers confirmed that Iraq is on the verge ofdramatic change over the next few months. It seems that a US decision at thehighest level will be issued to change the overall situation in Iraq.US, Iran Presence in IraqEarlier in January, Iraqi research Abdul Qadiral-Nayel said that the US presence in Iraq aims at curbing Iranian influence,adding that Iran has military bases inside the Iraqi territory.Iran uses Iraq's international road to supply themilitias in Syria, which provides clear evidence of the strong Iranianinfluence in Iraq.USofficials said earlier that about 5,000 troops are in bases inside Iraq. TheWhite House said that the US military presence is about curbing Iran's influenceand fighting ISIS.Apoll conducted by The Baghdad Post earlier indicated that a seemingly widemajority of Iraqis favor the existence of US troops in the Iraqiterritory to continue their fight against terrorism.