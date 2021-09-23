Iraq Records 2,953 New Cases of COVID-19

2021/09/23 | 23:16 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN- Saudi Press Agency) Baghdad, Sep 23, 2021, SPA -- Iraq recorded, in the past 24 hours, 2,953 new infections with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections to 1,987,352.In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 44 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 21,993, while the recovery tally rose to 1,882,596, following reporting 5,335 related cases.--SPA20:43 LOCAL TIME 17:43 GMT0030

MENAFN23092021000078011016ID1102853810

Legal Disclaimer:MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind.



We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.



If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.