2021/09/25 | 02:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Dr Renad Mansour, for Just Security.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraqi Elections, Coming Again Soon, Still Don't Deliver Democracy Iraqis are due to head to the polls on October 10th in their country's sixth parliamentary election since the U.S.-led […]

