Transparency Int. ranks Iraq among most corrupted states
2019/01/29 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Berlin-based

Transparency International assessed Iraq as one of the top 15 most corrupt

countries in 2018, ranking it 168 with a score of 18% out of 180 countries

surveyed. Somalia, ranked 180, is considered to be the most corrupt country in

the 2018 assessment.Iraq's

current state of affairs is highly risky and corrupt, TUKO reported. Public

officials engage in corruption by accepting gifts and bribes just to get their

job done. Conflicts are mostly between the Shiites, the Sunnis, and the Kurds.

However, the arrival of the ISIS from Syria has also contributed to the ongoing

conflicts. The Iraqi government has failed to successfully implement

anti-corruption laws.The

index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of

public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale

of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. More than

two-thirds of countries score below 50 on this year’s CPI, with an average

score of just 43.



On the other hand, Iraqi Prime

Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has restructured the Supreme Anti-Corruption

Council founded by his predecessor Haider al-Abadi in

October 2015.Abdul Mahdi said Jan. 9 that he

would make every effort to allow the council to play a successful

role. On Dec. 31, he said he wanted to

re-establish the council in order to “take deterrent measures,

unite the regulators’ efforts, address corruption and protect public funds.”

