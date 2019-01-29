Transparency Int. ranks Iraq among most corrupted states

2019/01/29 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Berlin-based
Transparency International assessed Iraq as one of the top 15 most corrupt
countries in 2018, ranking it 168 with a score of 18% out of 180 countries
surveyed. Somalia, ranked 180, is considered to be the most corrupt country in
the 2018 assessment.Iraq's
current state of affairs is highly risky and corrupt, TUKO reported. Public
officials engage in corruption by accepting gifts and bribes just to get their
job done. Conflicts are mostly between the Shiites, the Sunnis, and the Kurds.
However, the arrival of the ISIS from Syria has also contributed to the ongoing
conflicts. The Iraqi government has failed to successfully implement
anti-corruption laws.The
index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of
public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale
of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. More than
two-thirds of countries score below 50 on this year’s CPI, with an average
score of just 43.
On the other hand, Iraqi Prime
Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has restructured the Supreme Anti-Corruption
Council founded by his predecessor Haider al-Abadi in
October 2015.Abdul Mahdi said Jan. 9 that he
would make every effort to allow the council to play a successful
role. On Dec. 31, he said he wanted to
re-establish the council in order to “take deterrent measures,
unite the regulators’ efforts, address corruption and protect public funds.”
Transparency International assessed Iraq as one of the top 15 most corrupt
countries in 2018, ranking it 168 with a score of 18% out of 180 countries
surveyed. Somalia, ranked 180, is considered to be the most corrupt country in
the 2018 assessment.Iraq's
current state of affairs is highly risky and corrupt, TUKO reported. Public
officials engage in corruption by accepting gifts and bribes just to get their
job done. Conflicts are mostly between the Shiites, the Sunnis, and the Kurds.
However, the arrival of the ISIS from Syria has also contributed to the ongoing
conflicts. The Iraqi government has failed to successfully implement
anti-corruption laws.The
index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of
public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale
of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. More than
two-thirds of countries score below 50 on this year’s CPI, with an average
score of just 43.
On the other hand, Iraqi Prime
Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has restructured the Supreme Anti-Corruption
Council founded by his predecessor Haider al-Abadi in
October 2015.Abdul Mahdi said Jan. 9 that he
would make every effort to allow the council to play a successful
role. On Dec. 31, he said he wanted to
re-establish the council in order to “take deterrent measures,
unite the regulators’ efforts, address corruption and protect public funds.”