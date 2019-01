Transparency Int. ranks Iraq among most corrupted states

2019/01/29 | 18:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Berlin-basedTransparency International assessed Iraq as one of the top 15 most corruptcountries in 2018, ranking it 168 with a score of 18% out of 180 countriessurveyed. Somalia, ranked 180, is considered to be the most corrupt country inthe 2018 assessment.Iraq'scurrent state of affairs is highly risky and corrupt, TUKO reported. Publicofficials engage in corruption by accepting gifts and bribes just to get theirjob done. Conflicts are mostly between the Shiites, the Sunnis, and the Kurds.However, the arrival of the ISIS from Syria has also contributed to the ongoingconflicts. The Iraqi government has failed to successfully implementanti-corruption laws.Theindex, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels ofpublic sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scaleof 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. More thantwo-thirds of countries score below 50 on this year’s CPI, with an averagescore of just 43.On the other hand, Iraqi PrimeMinister Adil Abdul Mahdi has restructured the Supreme Anti-CorruptionCouncil founded by his predecessor Haider al-Abadi inOctober 2015.Abdul Mahdi said Jan. 9 that hewould make every effort to allow the council to play a successfulrole. On Dec. 31, he said he wanted tore-establish the council in order to “take deterrent measures,unite the regulators’ efforts, address corruption and protect public funds.”