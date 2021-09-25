(Video) The Vast Activities of the MEK’s Resistance Units Inside Iran to Achieve Freedom and Democracy

2021/09/26 | 02:56 - Source: Iraq News

PARIS, FRANCE, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Resistance Units and supporters of the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) called for protests and uprisings to achieve freedom and democracy in Iran by posting banners and placards and writing graffiti.These activities took place despite the state of full alert by the regime's security forces.The activities took place in different parts of Greater Tehran, and across the country.“The Iranian people want to get rid of Covid-19 and the mullahs,” says the internal network of the opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the Iranian Resistance Units.The vast activities of the MEK’s Resistance Units inside Iran pointed out that the main cause of the country’s fifth peak is nothing but the inhuman policies of the regime’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei who banned the import of WHO-approved vaccines.The Iranian Resistance Units also spread anti-regime slogans emphasizing that the only solution to fix the situation is to rise and overthrow the mullahs.Despite the heavy presence of security forces, the Resistance Units installed huge posters of Iranian resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi.Resistance Units also honor a MEK veteran Abbas Modaresifar who fought 60 years against two dictatorships of the Shah and the mullahs.Resistance Units slogans read:Tehran— “The regime is facing a tough year with deadly consequences”Mashhad— “The Iranian people will overcome coronavirus and the mullahs”Isfahan— “Iranian people will not give up to coronavirus and the mullahs”Garmsar— “We can, and we must overthrow the mullahs’ regime”Nishabur— “Turn every university and school into a Resistance Unit”Shiraz— “Rise up for freedom”Shiraz— “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”Nishabur— “We must not give up on the coronavirus caused by the mullahs.



We must rise.”Nishabur— “Down with Khamenei”Mashhad— “Down with Raisi”Mashhad— “Down with Khamenei”Qom— “Down with Khamenei”Maragheh— “Down with Khamenei & Raisi, hail to the MEK”Minab— “Down with Khamenei & Raisi the ‘Butcher’, hail to Rajavi”Ahvaz— “Down with Khamenei the dictator”Sanandaj— “Only way to save our people is the MEK, down with Khamenei & Raisi the ‘Butcher’ hail to Rajavi”Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, hail to the MEK”Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, hail to the MEK”Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”The Resistance Units are a network of MEK activists inside Iran who have revolted against the current regime as small cells of resistance of the Iranian opposition movement, working together to play a leading role in Iran’s protests.This network is grown extensively in recent years, especially among youths.According to Iranian regime officials and state-run media, was the main factor in the December 2017 and November 2019 nationwide uprisings.



After the December 2017 nationwide protests Khamenei stated on January 9, 2018, that “the MEK are the third side of a triangle that created the uprising that they had prepared since months earlier.”Also, on November 17, 2019, two days after the nationwide protests over the sudden increase in gasoline prices began, Khamenei acknowledged the impact of Iranian Resistance Units and referred to the MEK as a “wicked and criminal collective” who are “constantly encouraging and inviting people on social networks and elsewhere to conduct these evil acts.”

