KESK Secures Six-Figure Seed Funding

2021/09/27 | 03:56

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.KESK, which describes itself as a "green solutions company", has announced that it has secured six-figure seed funding from Euphrates Venture Capital Fund.Founder and CEO, Basima Abdulrahman (pictured), said: "My vision is to make smart green solutions trustable, accessible, and affordable.We simply want to make the green way, the easy […]

