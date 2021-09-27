Kurdistan Tomato Farmers say they're Making a Loss

2021/09/27 | 14:12 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- From Rudaw.
Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Tomato farmers say they're making a loss
Tomato farmers in the Kurdistan Region say they are making a loss after a tough year, dealing with water shortages and finding a market for their produce.
