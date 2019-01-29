Iraq: Concept of Operations – Iraq Operation, 28 January 2019

2019/01/29 | 19:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Country: Iraq
Background
The humanitarian crisis in Iraq has been one of the most rapidly growing in the world, with millions of people displaced across the country. The 2014-2015 Strategic Response Plan estimated that 5.2 million people were in urgent need of humanitarian and protection assistance due to widespread violence and insecurity. By June 2015, the estimation of people in need of humanitarian support rose to over 8.2 million, further reaching 10 million in 2016.
In August 2014, the IASC activated a System-Wide Level Three Emergency (L3) status for Iraq, triggering the activation of the Cluster system.
In terms of humanitarian response, by June 2015 some 152 organisations were responding with programmes in Iraq, including international non-governmental organisations, United Nations agencies, national and local actors.
By late 2016, large scale military operations conducted in and around Mosul, Telafar, Hawija, and western Anbar, resulted in the evacuation of over one million people due to the destruction of their homes and livelihoods. The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan estimated 8.7 million people in need, including more than 1.5 million Iraqis displaced throughout the country.
As the humanitarian crisis enters its fifth year, Iraq continues to face immense challenges, 6.5 million people (18 per cent of the total population) remain in need of humanitarian assistance.
As of November 2018, 1.86 million people remain displaced.
Since its activation, the Logistics Cluster operation has been shaped based on the needs identified by the humanitarian community and requests for support, and activities implemented in the three main areas of:
Coordination, with regular meetings held in main operational hubs and field locations throughout the country.
Information Management (IM) to link partners and share relevant information through several communication platforms, including a dedicated website, skype group and mailing list.
Logistics Services provision through Common storage, rapid deployment of Mobile Storage Units to remote field locations, emergency transport, and customs facilitation.
Capacity building and training activities covering operational and management level staff, presented to humanitarian organisations and government agencies.
While Humanitarian partners will continue to respond to the needs of IDPs, Host Communities and Returnees throughout 2019, key logistics gaps which were initially identified have been bridged or have changed. During the first half of 2018, a general decline in demands for logistics services has also been evident, due to more predictable supply chain and pipeline, and resuming local market capacity, together with a general downsizing in humanitarian actors’ presence and outreach.
