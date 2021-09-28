2021/09/28 | 02:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq and the World Bank Group Join Forces to Boost Iraqi Women's Economic Empowerment A new plan to remove constraints and create more economic opportunities for women has been launched by the government of Iraq, with support from the World Bank Group.The Women's Economic Empowerment Plan for 2021-2022 outlines the government's priorities in line […]

read more World Bank boosts Iraqi Women's Economic Empowerment first appeared on Iraq Business News.