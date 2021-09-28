Iraq Finalises August Oil Exports

2021/09/28 | 02:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for August of 94,660,239 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.054 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 2.918 million bpd exported in July.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 91,655,930 barrels, while […]

