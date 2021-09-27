Pedes Orange County is Pleased to Introduce Jalil Kalantari, MD, MSc, MS, the Newest Addition to Our Team

2021/09/28 | 03:20 - Source: Iraq News

Kalantari is a Dean’s Honor List graduate of UWO of Canada!

At Pedes Orange County, our goal is to teach you everything you need to know about your vascular disease and how we plan to safely and effectively get you back on your feet.”

Joseph Hewett, M.D.

Pedes Orange County is pleased to welcome Dr. Jalil Kalantari to our staff.



Jalil Kalantari to our staff.



Kalantari is a Dean’s Honor List graduate of the University of Western Ontario, London, Canada.



He earned Master of Science degrees in Biomedical Sciences and Healthcare and Administration from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Health.



Kalantari earned his Doctor of Medicine from Chicago Medical School, graduating in the top 10th percentile of his class, and is a member of the National Honor Society, Upsilon Phi Delta.



He completed his surgical internship at Harbor-UCLA, earned his Diagnostic Radiology degree from Loma Linda Medical Center, and completed his sub-specialty fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School.



Kalantari has published extensively and given national and international presentations with an emphasis on vascular disease.Dr.



Kalantari, a vascular specialist, specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all forms of disease of the arteries and veins.



These include peripheral artery diseases (PAD) and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).PAD is a condition in which arteries that carry blood away from the heart to the arms and legs are built up with plaque, obstructing and narrowing the passageway.



Treatments for PAD include atherectomy, a minimally invasive procedure that removes plaque from the arteries; angioplasty, which restores blood flow by widening narrowed or obstructed arteries; and stenting, a tiny wire mesh tube (a stent) is placed inside the artery to create rigid support.CVI is a condition in which the valves inside the veins cannot close completely, allowing blood to flow in both directions and causing swelling, pooling of blood, and bulging of the veins under the skin, or varicose veins.



Treatments for chronic venous insufficiency (CVI ) include radiofrequency ablation, which utilizes high-frequency radio waves to create intense heat that closes down the problem vein; VenaSeal™, an adhesive that closes down blood supply to the affected vein; and microphlebectomy, a minimally invasive surgical technique that removes the varicose vein completely.In addition to his expertise in treating diseases of the veins and arteries, Dr.



Kalantari specializes in embolization treatments, including uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) for the treatment of uterine fibroids; prostate artery embolization (PAE) for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and genicular artery embolization (GAE), used to treat osteoarthritis.Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths of the uterus.



They often appear during childbearing years.Uterine fibroids can be successfully treated with uterine fibroid embolization (UFE).



Using angiogram technology, a catheter is guided to the arteries that supply blood to the fibroid.



A solution of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) particles is then injected through the catheter into those arteries.



These tiny particles build up in the targeted arteries and block blood flow to the fibroid, causing it to shrink and die.Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a noncancerous enlargement of the prostate.



Prostate artery embolization (PAE) uses tiny round microspheres (particles) injected into the blood vessels that feed the prostate, reducing its blood supply and causing it to shrink.



Symptoms are usually improved or relieved within days of the procedure.



Pedes Orange County and Orange County Surgical Center will be the first OBL and ASC in California to offer the PAE procedure.Embolization of the lining of the knee (the synovium) or Genicular artery embolization (GAE) is a novel, minimally-invasive procedure providing immediate and long-term pain relief for patients with osteoarthritis.



The procedure injects tiny particles into the arteries supplying blood to the synovium, reducing blood supply.



Genicular artery embolization reduces the inflammation associated with osteoarthritis, which alleviates the pain.Dr.



Kalantari’s healthcare philosophy centers on a holistic approach to patient health, emphasizing multidisciplinary collaboration to improve quality of life.



He believes in combining the latest, cutting-edge interventions with evidence-based medicine.



Kalantari is a welcome and valuable addition to our physicians at Pedes Orange County.About Pedes Orange CountyPedes Orange County is Orange County’s premier destination for vascular care, joining cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology and procedures with the most highly-skilled specialty providers to be found.



We offer the most comprehensive vascular services in Orange County, with an exceptional staff of vascular surgeons and specialists, chosen from the best and brightest the medical field has to offer.



At Pedes Orange County, we’re dedicated to providing a patient-centric environment together with the most effective treatment options.



The result is a superior patient experience and the highest quality of vascular care.



If you or someone you know needs vascular care, reach out to our office at (949)-207-3987 or visit our website @ https://pedesorangecounty.com, and our team will happily schedule you.

Virtual Tour of Pedes Orange County State-of-the-art facility

