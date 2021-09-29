Iraq discusses Oil Cooperation with Azerbaijan

2021/09/29 | 02:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail has visited Azerbaijan to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the field of oil and gas.Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, said it would be possible to supply Iraqi crude oil and oil products to the world market via SOCAR, the state-owned oil and […]

