2021/09/30 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Miswag, the Iraq-based B2C online marketplace, is reported to have successfully raised $1.6 million in a "Pre-Series A" funding round.According to The Start-up Scene, this brings its total investment raised to nearly $3 million since 2019.It adds that Miswag will use the funding to expand its commercial and technological teams […]

