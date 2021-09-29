212TravelBuddy Shares The Best Fall Vacation Destinations For Couples

2021/09/30 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq News

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heat of the summer is gradually going out and the crisp, cool weather with chilly evenings means fall is just around the corner.



For most couples, fall is the perfect time of the year to plan a romantic getaway trip for two.



There is no extreme weather, travel prices are low, tourist traffic is at its minimum, and they get to indulge in the delights of the open road with little or no worries.From an exotic cruise to stunning scenery or camping retreats, we have rounded up the best fall vacation destinations for every type of couple.



So, keep reading to get your next idea for a fall vacation for you and your sweetheart.- Bora Bora, French Poly (By Cruise)A trip to Bora Bora by cruise is highly recommended for couples looking for beautiful but budget-friendly vacation destinations.



This stunning island is located in the South Pacific is also considered an earthly paradise as it is full of mountains, clear-blue lagoons, reefs dotted with tiny motu, colorful corals, and a lot of watersport adventures.



Plus, there is also a Bloody Mary’s restaurant and bar where couples can get mouthwatering dishes while sitting on a coconut stump.



The fall season is the best time to visit this magical island as the weather condition is more favorable, and people can visit all points of interest.- Asheville, North CarolinaAsheville is a quaint downtown located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.



This beautiful and impressive little town is filled with local street performers, shops, breweries, galleries, and hiking trails that lead to stunning waterfalls and brightly colored foliage in the Pisgah National Forest.



Another popular tourist site in Asheville is the famous Biltmore Estate – the largest privately owned mansion in the U.S that has its own garden and winery.



Couples looking for vacation destinations within the U.S will enjoy visiting Asheville.- Sedona, ArizonaAnother place couples can go within the U.S is Sedona.



Located in north-central Arizona, Sedona is perfectly described as one of the most beautiful places in America and comes with colorful landscapes, tall red rocks, and jagged sandstone buttes that make the place look like a surreal work of art.



Sedona is also home to over 100 hiking trails, the Palatki Heritage Site, the Tlaquepaque arts & crafts village, the Verde valley wine trail, the Vortexes, and plenty of beautiful resorts and hotels.



A jeep tour is a must-do activity for travelers visiting Sedona.- Kyoto, JapanFrom magical cherry blossoms to lush green forests and enchanting gardens, Kyoto offers visitors a rich blend of dazzling orange and gold leaves throughout the fall season.



Couples will enjoy visiting Kyoto’s historic temples and gardens, Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Hozugawa River, Katano Tenmangu Shrine, and the Philosopher’s Path (Tetsugaku no Michi).



The best time to catch and enjoy Kyoto’s magical fall color is during mid-November and early December.- Bavaria, GermanyBavaria, the largest state in Germany, is home to lush forests, towering mountains, clear-blue lakes, magnificent ancient castles, picturesque towns, and the famous city of Munich.



But nothing screams fall season like the Oktoberfest festival in Munich.



This 16-18days long annual festival takes place in September and is full of local beer, dance, and beautiful music.



Asides from that, couples will also enjoy tobogganing in Hohenbogen, skinny dipping in Obersee, Deutsches Museum, and the Neuschwanstein fairytale castle.- South KoreaIt is not surprising that the best time to visit this lovely country is during the fall season.



During this time, the country has the perfect sweater weather and a stunning display of orange and red leaves everywhere.



Couples can wear the cultural and beautiful Hanbok and take dazzling photos in front of lovely flowers at the Gyeongbokgung Palace, or visit the popular Seoraksan and Naejangsan National Park.



If you are up for some adventure, you can also take a trip to the coastal city of Gyeongju and take a look at all the historical heritage sites and sparkling autumn foliage.



Couples can go hiking, have a romantic retreat at Jeju Island, attend the Seoul lantern festival, or visit Gyeongju Pink Muhly field.- East Coast CanadaThe East Coast of Canada comes with beautiful crimson red and gold-colored leaves during the fall season.



Couples can visit lakes, beaches, bays, the Niagara Falls, or view the spectacular fall leaves in Montreal and Quebec City.



To really narrow down the experience, couples can visit the Prince Edwards Island, drive through the beautiful Cabot Trail of Cape Breton Island, chill in the fundy coastal drive of New Brunswick, enjoy the spectacular views of the Gros Morne National Park and the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse in Nova, scotia.



There are also hiking trails for couples that enjoy outdoor activities.

