Iraq Monthly Roundup: 149 Killed in September

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 149 people were killed, and 110 more were wounded during September.In August, at least 122 people were killed, and 110 were wounded.

Militant-related violence left at least 22 civilians, 53 security personnel, and 43 militants dead.



The wounded consisted of 24 civilians, 75 security personnel, and six militants.

In northern Iraq, the conflict between Turkey and the guerrillas of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) was particularly active.



At least 26 P.K.K.



members were killed, and two more were wounded.



One Turkish soldier was killed, and another was wounded.



Turkish strikes also killed two civilians and wounded another.



Two Peshmerga members were also killed.

At least 29 people were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

ISIS militants killed three people in Qasr al-Asheq.

Security personnel killed two militants in Tarmiya.

Turkish forces killed a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Makhalab al-Barq.

