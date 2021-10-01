2021/10/02 | 01:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for September of 92,422,485 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.081 million barrels per day (bpd), up slightly from the 3.054 million bpd exported in August.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 89,224,354 barrels, […]

Iraq Oil Exports increase in September