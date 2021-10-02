2021/10/02 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Dennis Ross, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.A Pro-Israel Summit in Erbil Breaks New Ground At great personal risk, Iraqi civil society leaders gathered to demand entry into the Abraham Accords, and […]

read more Pro-Israel Summit in Erbil Breaks New Ground first appeared on Iraq Business News.