Improved Basic Services in Western Anbar

2021/10/02 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Western Anbar communities see improved basic services with the completion of USAID-funded projects The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are pleased to announce the reopening of five facilities in western Anbar to provide essential services to more than 210,000 residents. UNDP rehabilitated these facilities with funding from […]

