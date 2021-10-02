Hundreds of Iraqis hold rally

2021/10/02 | 05:56 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD: Hundreds of Iraqis took to the streets of Baghdad on Friday to mark the second anniversary of a popular uprising that fizzled out after a bloody crackdown.
Brandishing Iraqi flags and portraits of "martyrs", they marched to Tahrir Square, an epicentre of the 2019 revolt, surrounded by a large number of riot police, AFP correspondents said.
