Iraq OKs talks with Chevron on Oil Exploration

2021/10/05 | 02:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministerial Energy Council approved discussions with US-based Chevron on the development of four exploration blocks in Dhi Qar.The statement from Iraq's Ministry of Oil gave no further details, but the project had previously been discussed during Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the United States in August.Chevron currently has […]

