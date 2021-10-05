Celebrating Curves and the Big and Tall: Plus-Size Industry Comes Together for Prestigious Full Figured Industry Awards

2021/10/05 | 18:46 - Source: Iraq News

The plus-size industry will recognize its celebrities, artists, designers, models, bloggers and photographers at the 2021 Full Figured Industry Awards.

Our industry is overlooked on a regular basis.



We can't wait for the fashion industry to see us.



We have to see ourselves.”

— Tawana Blassingame

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Tawana BlassingameFor Immediate ReleasePhone: 347-644-7603Email: prtheffias@gmail.comWebsite: www.theffias.comCelebrating Curves and the Big and Tall: Plus-Size Industry Comes Together for Prestigious Full Figured Industry AwardsDid you know that the United States plus-size industry brought in over 20 billion consumer dollars in 2020? Unfortunately, this industry is widely overlooked despite the fact that nearly 70% of women fit into this category.Tawana Blassingame, CEO and editor in chief of Queen Size Magazine (QSM), has made it her mission to bring awareness to the plus-size industry by creating the prestigious Full Figured Industry Awards.



She is joined by both industry celebrities and leaders."I started the award ceremony because I wanted to do my part in ensuring that the celebrities in our industry are recognized and honored for all of their hard work and sacrifices," said Blassingame.The 2021 Full Figured Industry Awards, also known as the FFIAs, will take place on Saturday November 6.



This year's ceremony will be held virtually (as opposed to the traditional red carpet event in the New York City area) due to the pandemic.



The ceremony will give much-needed recognition to the artists, plus-size fashion designers, models, bloggers, photographers and other heavy hitters in the plus-size industry.The Full Figured Industry Awards began in 2019.



We have to see ourselves," said Blassingame.Some awards presented during the ceremony are: Male and Female Model of the Year, Male and Female Designer of the Year, Male and Female Stylist of the Year (both hair and fashion), Boutique of the Year, Photographer of the Year, Makeup Artist of the Year (and more).In addition, this year's event includes five honoree awards in the categories of: Confidence, Entrepreneurial, Lifetime Achievement, Iconic, and Outstanding Retail Brand.This year's Outstanding Retail Brand Award recipient is women’s retail chain Lane Bryant.



“The committee chose Lane Bryant because their brand has been innovative through product selection and inclusive in their campaigns," said Blassingame.The company’s roots date back to 1904 when dressmaker Lena Bryant opened a shop on Fifth Avenue.



Lane Bryant was later incorporated in 1914.



In the company’s own words, “no other brand can say they were started by a woman even before women had the right to vote.” It is still a leader in the plus-size industry today, toting the brand standard “Style with Solutions.”"It is such an honor to receive an award that recognizes the incredible work and tireless dedication of our team.



Our purpose is to create confidence so that every woman achieves what she wants and deserves," said Marcy Schaffir, President of Lane Bryant.Legendary plus-size model Terri Murray, who originally gained fame as a Lane Bryant fit model, will also be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award."The Lifetime Achievement Award was created to recognize the excellence, leadership and contributions of our pioneers in the industry.



Pioneers who have paved the way for many of the professionals we see in the industry today.



Terri Murray has proven that you can be glamorous at any size or age and continues selflessly to mentor and inspire change for the better of the industry," said Blassingame.“I am so honored to have been chosen for this award.



As I often say, dream on and dream big.



The plus-size fashion industry must continue to push to be seen, and the Full Figured Industry Awards is essential to that push.



The Full Figured Industry Awards gives us an opportunity to surround ourselves with women and men who have been leaders in the industry and learn with every opportunity we have,” said Murray.Other honorees include: Icon of the Year Madeline Jones (Editor in Chief of Plus Model Magazine), Entrepreneur of the Year Joe Freeman (CEO of MedZone/Zone Naturals), and Keesha Monique Codling Confidence Award recipient Catherine Ashly (CEO of PLUSIZEMEPLZ and Catherine Ashly Beauty).Sponsors of the 2021 Full Figured Industry Awards include: Lane Bryant, Billboard Buzzing, Hanes Hosiery, Shapermint, ORS Atlanta, Bandelettes, Enchantes Closet Boutique, Hope's Soap, District of Curves, Zenergy, MSNICKEETHEBRAND, Lala Faces Cosmetics, Kelly's Kloset, Adakali, Curvy Chic Closet, Fat Fashionable and Thick, Silver Fox Model Camp and You See It Eyewear.For more information on the Full Figured Industry Awards, please visit www.theffias.com or email Tawana Blassingame at prtheffias@gmail.com###

