Iraq in talks on Gas Exploration in Western Desert

2021/10/06 | 02:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail has said that the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) has opened a dialogue about gas exploration in the Western Desert in Anbar Governorate.The company involved was not named, but was described as "one of the major international companies".The Minister said Iraq is keen to […]

