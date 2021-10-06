2021/10/06 | 02:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has recently launched what it describes as "two massive electricity projects" in Makhmour.They are the Bnar power station, built by the Girshin Company, and a 33 KV power-line at Qaraj, implemented by Palos.The projects have a combined cost of 1.742 billion dinars [$1.2 million].(Source: […]

read more KRG launches two Electricity Projects worth $1.2m first appeared on Iraq Business News.