No butter, no cream: Vegan rules at French pastry match

2019/01/29 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Contestants duking it out at this year's World Pastry Cup in
Lyon on Monday had to wrestle with a challenge previously unthinkable in
France's rich dessert history – no animal products at all: It's got to be vegan
to take the cake.Twenty-one countries took part in the final of a competition
organized every two years, under the banner of the Lyon Gastronomy Fair,
according to AFP.Competitors had 10 hours to prepare a dessert based on
chocolate and honey, a frozen desert made of fruit, and one without any butter,
cream, eggs or any other animal product.In addition the teams had to produce three sculptures, of
chocolate, sugar and ice cream.To the naked eye, none of the creations looked much
different from classic cakes, even though they made use of soy milk, almond and
hazelnuts, and plenty of fruit.The British team offered an all-white dessert filled with a
beetroot-raspberry sorbet.Egypt, meanwhile produced a macaroon by replacing the
traditional airy egg whites with aquafaba, the water in which chickpeas have
been cooked.Not everyone was embracing the vegan concept, however."Butter and cream, that's 100 percent the pleasure of
eating. I don't know how to explain it -- fat is good for your morale,"
said Philippe Rigollot, a pastry chef who won the contest in 2005.Critics also say vegan desserts often end up too sugary,
since there are no animal fats to soften the sweetness."To make up for the lack of eggs and other fats in the
emulsions candidates have been using carrageenans (edible seaweed extract) or
xanthan gum, a bacteria" used as a thickening agent, said Ludovic Mercier,
a pastry chef from Geneva.But Malaysia's enthusiastic team rose to the challenge,
taking the cup Monday with a meticulous crafting of monkeys dressed like Elvis.Japan, one of the few teams to include a woman, took second
place, followed by a visibly disappointed Italy.France, as the current title holder, did not field a team
this year, but it remains the pastry champion with eight world cups since the
competition began thirty years ago."In 1989 pastry was out of style. People knew about
Gaston Lenotre but after that there really wasn't anyone well known," said
Gabriel Paillasson, the cup's founder.But vegan patisserie is still a niche market in France and
other western nations, though many cooks point out that vegetable-based cakes
have a long history in Asia.
