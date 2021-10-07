Iraq, UAE sign Contract to build 5 Solar Power Stations

2021/10/07 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi attended a signing ceremony on Wednesday for the construction of five new solar power stations by Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company).This covers the first phase of the project, covering 1,000 megawatts of power out of a planned total capacity 2,000 megawatts.The signing ceremony was attended […]

