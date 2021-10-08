$890m for Reconstruction in Dhi Qar

2021/10/08 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has approved a reconstruction programme in Dhi Qar governorate valued 1.3 trillion Iraqi dinars ($890 million).Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that electricity supply would be given priority, adding that 20 cities in the province will also be expanded.Included in the more than 100 projects is the Al-Islah-Jbayish water project, […]

