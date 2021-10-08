2021/10/08 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.According to information from Rabee Securities, the approval of the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) will be required in every case where foreign ownership of a company exceeds 49 percent.The brokerage house says the ISC informed the Board of Governors of the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) of the change on Wednesday 6th […]

read more "Approval Required" for Majority Foreign Ownership of Iraqi Companies first appeared on Iraq Business News.