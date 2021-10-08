"Approval Required" for Majority Foreign Ownership of Iraqi Companies

2021/10/08 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
According to information from Rabee Securities, the approval of the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) will be required in every case where foreign ownership of a company exceeds 49 percent.
The brokerage house says the ISC informed the Board of Governors of the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) of the change on Wednesday 6th […]
