Christ’s Love and Suffering Explained

The Best Is Yet To Come: The New Earth

Netto and Lucy Fernandez’ book conveys meaning of Jesus and Job’s experiences

UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netto and Lucy Fernandez invite readers to gain a deeper understanding of the mysteries of the Bible and the Scripture.



With "The Best is Yet to Come: The New Earth" they provide an angelic allegory that explains the deepest love Christ had for humanity.This work speaks to the heart and pierces the spirit.



It is the first of the New Earth series that attempts to reconcile the dichotomy of suffering and joy, which is embodied by the crucifixion of Christ, a moment of extreme pain and anguish motivated by the Messiah's hope to save humankind from sin - an act of pure selflessness and love.



Netto and Lucy join Christ in that moment and learn to seek God, YHVH.



This work also connects Christ's love and suffering with the trials of Job, as Lucy and Netto endure an ordeal that strips away everything they know, subjecting them to a test that is truly beyond understanding.



Through all this, they maintain their faith, even when all else has been taken from them and as they are caged by their enemies.



According to them, only through this experience can their innermost truth, the nature of their beings, the purity of their faith, be revealed - for in this steadfast conviction lies salvation.All this occurs while YHVH sets up His Kingdom on Earth, a process that transpires amidst the final conflict between light and dark, a period of immense suffering preceding a time of ultimate peace and joy.



Through this, Netto and Lucy's work explains to Christians the implications of eschatology and prepares them for what is prophesied to occur.



As dedicated believers, they are focused on spreading the word to help other faithful followers on their spiritual journeys.



By sharing their experiences and convictions, readers can appreciate the path they took and learn from Netto and Lucy’s realizations."The truth of the creator that you have always felt in your deepest soul is real.



The exterior condition is an illusion.



Go to the heights in your spirit and seek YHVH in the secret place and he will pour his love on you and lavish you with Yahshua's salvation!" the authors say to their readers.About the AuthorsNetto and Lucy Fernandez are dedicated Servants who await New Jerusalem and continue to support the cause by spreading the word.

